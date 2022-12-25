ADVERTISEMENT

BJP, Congress spar over Vajpayee statue unveiling in Chhattisgarh; cops deployed to maintain peace

December 25, 2022 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - Durg

A local Congress leader said the BJP had not followed laid down norms and hence, the statue unveiling must not be permitted

PTI

Norms related to unlawful assembly had to be imposed in an area in Bhilai in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Sunday due to tension between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress over the unveiling of a statue of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 98th birth anniversary, a police official said.

The tussle started after Durg BJP MP Vijay Baghel arrived at Atal Smriti Garden in Camp 2 area to unveil the statue and a group of Congressmen opposed the event saying due permission to unveil such statues had not been taken from the State government.

Mr. Baghel maintained the garden was owned by Bhilai Steel Plant since 2018 and a no-objection certificate from the Central PSU had been obtained.

However, a local Congress leader said the BJP had not followed laid down norms and hence, the statue unveiling must not be permitted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"The BJP contingent had permission from Bhilai Steel Plant but not from the district collector. Police took control of the situation by keeping the statue in a safe place and sealing the garden in the presence of the sub divisional magistrate," Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

Section 145 (joining or continuing to be part of unlawful assembly despite it being commanded to disperse) of the Indian Penal Code has been imposed in the area where the garden is situated, the SP added.

No case has been registered in connection with the tussle, but a posse of policemen has been deployed at the site and surveillance was being done through drones, Mr. Pallava informed.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US