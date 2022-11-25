BJP, Congress spar over alleged sloganeering during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh

November 25, 2022 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - BHOPAL

The BJP has said that shouts of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ could be heard during the march

Shubhomoy Sikdar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with the party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, her husband Robert Vadra, son Raihan Vadra and senior leader Digvijaya Singh during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, on November 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

A controversy erupted on Friday, the third day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh, with the BJP claiming that “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans were raised during the Yatra in Khargone while the Congress saying that it was an attempt by the BJP’s “dirty tricks department” to discredit the Yatra.

Posting a video — in which Congress president Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath are seen walking with such slogans purportedly being raised in the background — on Twitter, BJP State media in-charge Lokendra Parashar said that the slogan “Pakistan Zindabad” was openly raised during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He said that the video was shared on the official handle of the Congress but later taken down.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, too, took to Twitter on the issue. “Slogans of Pakistan Zindabad raised in Bharat Jodo Yatra, is it to unite India or unite those who break India. India has been broken in the past as well, is there an intention to break India again? Those who raise slogans of Pakistan Zindabad will not be spared at any cost, strict action will be taken against them,” he wrote.

The video was shared by several BJP leaders, including its IT cell head Amit Malviya.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hitting back, Congress’ general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said a video “doctored” by the “dirty tricks department” of the BJP was doing the rounds to discredit the “highly successful” Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“We are taking the necessary legal action immediately. We are prepared for such tactics, and there will be payback,” he said on Twitter.

Madhya Pradesh Congress media in-charge K.K. Mishra added that the BJP was scared by the response to Mr. Gandhi’s Yatra and was making a malicious attempt to defame him by using a fake video. He added that legal action would be taken against the BJP media in-charge Mr. Parashar.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US