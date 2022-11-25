BJP, Congress spar over alleged sloganeering during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh

November 25, 2022 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - BHOPAL

A controversy erupted on Friday, the third day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh, with the BJP claiming that “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans were raised during the Yatra in Khargone while the Congress saying that it was an attempt by the BJP’s “dirty tricks department” to discredit the Yatra.

Posting a video — in which Congress president Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath are seen walking with such slogans purportedly being raised in the background — on Twitter, BJP State media in-charge Lokendra Parashar said that the slogan “Pakistan Zindabad” was openly raised during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He said that the video was shared on the official handle of the Congress but later taken down.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, too, took to Twitter on the issue. “Slogans of Pakistan Zindabad raised in Bharat Jodo Yatra, is it to unite India or unite those who break India. India has been broken in the past as well, is there an intention to break India again? Those who raise slogans of Pakistan Zindabad will not be spared at any cost, strict action will be taken against them,” he wrote.

The video was shared by several BJP leaders, including its IT cell head Amit Malviya.

Hitting back, Congress’ general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said a video “doctored” by the “dirty tricks department” of the BJP was doing the rounds to discredit the “highly successful” Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“We are taking the necessary legal action immediately. We are prepared for such tactics, and there will be payback,” he said on Twitter.

Madhya Pradesh Congress media in-charge K.K. Mishra added that the BJP was scared by the response to Mr. Gandhi’s Yatra and was making a malicious attempt to defame him by using a fake video. He added that legal action would be taken against the BJP media in-charge Mr. Parashar.