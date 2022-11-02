BJP, Congress leaders launch scathing attacks on last day of Adampur bypoll campaign

Manohar Lal and Bhupinder Singh Hooda trade barbs over each other’s party as they seek votes for the development of the region

In the last bid to woo voters before the campaign for the Adampur bypoll in Haryana’s Hisar came to an end on Tuesday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal, in his maiden public rally in the Assembly constituency, and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, addressing small gatherings in villages, launched scathing attacks on each other’s parties and sought votes for the development of the region.

While Mr. Lal said that the Congress was a “sinking ship” and “on the verge of vanishing” from the country with governments in just two States, Mr. Hooda, in a counter-attack, accused the BJP of being “anti-Dalit” and moving ahead with a five-point agenda of increasing “unemployment, corruption, drug addiction, crime and inflation”.

Mr. Lal, addressing a public rally in support of the ruling coalition’s joint candidate Bhavya Bishnoi, said the people of Adampur had been cheated several times, but now it was his responsibility to ensure the development of this constituency over the next two years. Taking a jibe at the Congress over factionalism, Mr. Lal, in an obvious reference to Mr. Hooda and his Rajya Sabha MP son Deepender Hooda, said the father-son duo were running the show on their own when all other senior Congress leaders were maintaining a distance from the campaign. He also accused the Congress of failing to find a suitable local candidate and resorting to caste politics, adding that his government had carried out development of the entire State without discrimination.

In a whirlwind tour of around half-a-dozen villages in support of the Congress’ candidate Jai Prakash, Mr. Hooda said the present government had lathi-charged farmers seeking Minimum Support Price for crops, used water cannons on the youth seeking employment, deprived the children of school teachers, made employees crave the old pension scheme, and forced Arhtiya (commission agents) to strike in support of their demands. The two-time former Chief Minister also accused the BJP government of discontinuing the plan to allot 100 square yard plots to the members of the Scheduled Caste, reducing the creamy layer limit to ₹6 lakh, and “running away from the caste census”.

Mr. Hooda said the BJP leaders, in promising development in Adampur over the next two years had, in fact, conceded that they would be thrown out of power in the next Assembly election. Replying to Mr. Lal’s claim that the Congress had weakened, Mr. Hooda said hundreds of BJP leaders and workers had joined the Congress in the State over the past few months.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders led by Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta also took out a road show in the Assembly constituency, seeking votes for their candidate, Satinder Singh.