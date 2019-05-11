Other States

BJP, Congress face off over criminal cases

more-in

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress on Friday sparred over criminal cases, including that of the rape of a minor girl, pending against the Congress candidate for Panaji bypoll, Atanasio Monserrate.

The BJP women’s wing alleged in a press conference that electing Mr. Monserrate, who has been chargesheeted for raping a minor girl last year, as an MLA would render the State capital unsafe for women. The Congress in response asked BJP as to how he had been appointed as a chairperson of a government authority by late chief minister Manohar Parrikar even after being booked for rape of a minor by Parrikar government’s own police.

“The people of Panaji do not want a person accused of rape as an MLA. The State capital will be unsafe for women,” Goa BJP vice president Kunda Chodankar said at a press conference on Friday.

Responding to the BJP charges, Congress, Goa president Girish Chodankar accused the BJP of doublespeak.

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2019 2:35:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/bjp-congress-face-off-over-criminal-cases/article27098093.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story