BJP, Congress face off over criminal cases

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress on Friday sparred over criminal cases, including that of the rape of a minor girl, pending against the Congress candidate for Panaji bypoll, Atanasio Monserrate.

The BJP women’s wing alleged in a press conference that electing Mr. Monserrate, who has been chargesheeted for raping a minor girl last year, as an MLA would render the State capital unsafe for women. The Congress in response asked BJP as to how he had been appointed as a chairperson of a government authority by late chief minister Manohar Parrikar even after being booked for rape of a minor by Parrikar government’s own police.

“The people of Panaji do not want a person accused of rape as an MLA. The State capital will be unsafe for women,” Goa BJP vice president Kunda Chodankar said at a press conference on Friday.

Responding to the BJP charges, Congress, Goa president Girish Chodankar accused the BJP of doublespeak.