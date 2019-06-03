BJP, Congress candidates file nomination papers for Goa Speaker’s election

Ruling BJP and Opposition Congress candidates filed their nomination papers for the election of Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly, which is scheduled to be held during a one-day session summoned in Panaji by the Governor on June 4.

While the ruling BJP-led coalition alliance has fielded Rajesh Patnekar, the BJP MLA from Bicholim, the Congress has nominated former Speaker and former Chief Minister Pratapsingh Rane.

“We have chosen Mr. Rane as he is a senior member. He is also a former Speaker and a former Chief Minister, who has completed 50 years as a legislator,” Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar told reporters after Mr. Rane filed his nomination papers.

Mr. Rane also appealed to members of the treasury benches to vote for his candidature, when the election will be held on Tuesday.

BJP candidate Rajesh Patnekar thanked his Party and coalition allies for giving him an opportunity to contest.

“I am confident of winning it,” he said.

The BJP-led ruling coalition has a strength of 24 in 40-member State Legislative Assembly, comprising 17 BJP MLAs, three MLAs of the Goa Forward Party, one Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLA and three independents.

The Opposition currently comprises 15 Congress MLAs and one legislator of the Nationalist Congress Party.

Speaker’s election is held as the then Speaker Pramod Sawant was appointed as Chief Minister in March this year following the death of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. Dy. Speaker Michael Lobo, BJP MLA is currently the acting Speaker.