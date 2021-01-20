BJP chief Nadda to kick off rath yatras in Bengal

NEW DELHI

The party decided this in a series of meetings on keeping up its campaign pitch for the polls

BJP president J.P. Nadda will kick off a series of rath yatras in each of West Bengal’s 294 Assembly constituencies on February 5 in the run-up to State polls later in the year.

The party decided this in a series of meetings on keeping up its campaign pitch for the polls. In the same series, Trinamool Congress MLA from Shantipur Arindam Bhattacharya joined the BJP at the party’s national headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of BJP general secretaries Kailash Vijaywargiya, Bhupendra Yadav and Arun Singh. Mr. Bhattacharya was earlier with the Congress before joining the TMC.

According to sources, some major joinings, including of State Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee, are expected when Union Home Minister Amit Shah travels to West Bengal on January 29-30.

