BJP chief Nadda asserts party will win all 10 LS seats in Haryana, fuels speculation over alliance with JJP 

January 06, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Amid uncertainty over the continuance of the ruling alliance in Haryana, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Jannayak Janta Party, BJP chief J.P. Nadda on Saturday asserted that his party would win “all 10 parliamentary seats in the State”.

Setting the tone for the upcoming parliamentary election, and the Assembly election scheduled later, Mr. Nadda held a roadshow in Haryana’s Panchkula. He was accompanied by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and State BJP chief Nayab Singh Saini on the campaign vehicle as the roadshow wound its way through the city.

Mr. Nadda said he is hopeful “the BJP would win all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana” in the general election. He added that for the third time, a BJP government will be formed at the Centre and State. “India has the world’s fifth largest economy and is progressing at such a pace that it will become the third-largest economic power by the year 2027,” he said. Praising the efforts of the Haryana government in ensuring that no one is deprived of the benefits of ration, housing, and health schemes, Mr. Nadda said, “The ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra’ scheme initiated by the Chief Minister has brought a revolutionary change in the State, eliminating the need for people to run around offices. Instead, the government is reaching out to the people directly.”

Mr. Nadda’s remark that BJP would win all “10 LS seats” has come amid uncertainty over the continuance of the BJP-JJP alliance. Leaders of these parties have been publicly taking digs at each other and the BJP and JJP even fielded candidates against each other in the recently concluded Assembly election in Rajasthan. Speculation over the alliance is set to gain momentum with the BJP president indicating that the party intends to contest all 10 seats.