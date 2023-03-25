ADVERTISEMENT

BJP celebrates first anniversary of Yogi Government 2.0 in Uttar Pradesh

March 25, 2023 12:09 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST - Lucknow

Yogi Adityanath first became Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on March 19, 2017, after the BJP defeated the Samajwadi Party to return to power

PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP Government in Uttar Pradesh on March 25 completed one year of its second term in power.

Mr. Adityanath took oath as Chief Minister for the second time on March 25, 2022, after the BJP returned to power with an absolute majority in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Extending its greetings on the first anniversary of the Mr. Adityanath-led dispensation's second term, the official handle of the BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit said in a tweet in Hindi, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes on the successful completion of six years [2017-2022] [2022-continued] of the BJP Government."

The party also shared a series of tweets to highlight its achievements during its time in power.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Harishchandra Srivastava, senior spokesperson of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit, told PTI that several events are being organised across the State on the successful completion of one year of the government's second term.

"Yogi ji has done a wonderful job of changing the history of Uttar Pradesh by taking tough and big decisions as Chief Minister," he said.

Asked to elaborate, he added, "Yogi ji has played an important role in taking Uttar Pradesh towards ' Ram Rajya'."

Mr. Adityanath first became Chief Minister on March 19, 2017, after the BJP defeated the Samajwadi Party to return to power in India's most populous State after a 15-year gap.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US