HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP celebrates first anniversary of Yogi Government 2.0 in Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath first became Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on March 19, 2017, after the BJP defeated the Samajwadi Party to return to power

March 25, 2023 12:09 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP Government in Uttar Pradesh on March 25 completed one year of its second term in power.

Mr. Adityanath took oath as Chief Minister for the second time on March 25, 2022, after the BJP returned to power with an absolute majority in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Extending its greetings on the first anniversary of the Mr. Adityanath-led dispensation's second term, the official handle of the BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit said in a tweet in Hindi, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes on the successful completion of six years [2017-2022] [2022-continued] of the BJP Government."

The party also shared a series of tweets to highlight its achievements during its time in power.

Harishchandra Srivastava, senior spokesperson of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit, told PTI that several events are being organised across the State on the successful completion of one year of the government's second term.

"Yogi ji has done a wonderful job of changing the history of Uttar Pradesh by taking tough and big decisions as Chief Minister," he said.

Asked to elaborate, he added, "Yogi ji has played an important role in taking Uttar Pradesh towards ' Ram Rajya'."

Mr. Adityanath first became Chief Minister on March 19, 2017, after the BJP defeated the Samajwadi Party to return to power in India's most populous State after a 15-year gap.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / state politics / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.