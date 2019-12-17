Mamata hits out at PM on protesters’ ‘dress’ comment

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comment that those creating violence (against the Citizenship Amendment Act [CAA]) can be “identified by their clothes”. Identifying a person on the basis of “dress code is unacceptable,” she said.

Ms Banerjee, at the beginning of the second day of her protest in south Kolkata, got many film actors, some of whom are Trinamool Congress MPs on stage, pointed at them and asked the crowd if they can be branded by their dress.

Popular actor Soham, MPs-cum-actors Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan, alongside film director Gautam Ghosh were on stage.

“Can you comment on basis of their dress whether those are good or bad [dress]; can you make such a comment about anybody’s dress…can you make such a comment looking at my saree whether it is good or bad… Or is it that when you see someone wearing a cap, you start thinking it is their dress…” she said in a reference to Muslims.

“This is our dress and that is their dress, [this is] our food and their food…when did it come to this country? My Punjabi brothers wear turbans, the Christian priests have their dress code…now am I to judge all on basis of their dress code, food habit? And some day you would come to me to say your wrap around should be saffron in colour? Is this what we want?” Ms Banerjee said in front of a huge crowd.

She walked in front of the crowd for about 10 km from Jadavpur to Jagubazar, both in south Kolkata.

Talking about democracy, she said, “Movements….and democratic movements are successful when the majority talks about the rights of the minority and the minority community talks about the majority.”

She argued that it was impossible for anyone to provide particular data about one’s relatives.

“I am born here, studied here, went to Parliament seven times from here, beaten on the roads in this city and now they want me to produce my mother’s date of birth, which I do not know. Someone told me to provide a fictitious date. Why should I? …if the birth date is not known it is not known. When my mother was born, institutional delivery was rare and thus there is no date of birth. I know her date of death…which is today…but there is no birth date and there would be none. Period,” she said before heading towards further north.