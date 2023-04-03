ADVERTISEMENT

BJP calls opposition MVA ‘a divided house‘ after Maharashtra Congress chief Patole skips Sambhajinagar rally

April 03, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Pune

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said Patole was ‘extremely tired’, and the Congress was represented by senior leaders like Ashok Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat

Shoumojit Banerjee

Nana Patole. File photo | Photo Credit: Pritimaya Tripathy

The absence Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) joint rally in Sambhajinagar has invited jibes from ruling BJP-Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, which on Monday dubbed the opposition MVA a “divided house” that was striving to project “a false unity”.

BJP State president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that Mr. Patole’s absence during the MVA’s ‘Vajramooth’ (‘iron-fist’) rally was clearly a sign that things were not well within the tripartite MVA coalition of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Congress.

“It was a strange rally which saw the three partners taking confused stances on issues. While NCP leader Ajit Pawar called for a Bharat Ratna to be given to [Hindutva ideologue] V.D. Savarkar, the Congressmen were clearly embarrassed by the remarks,” Mr. Bawankule claimed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Shiv Sena’s Shinde faction MLA Sanjay Shirsat said that the MVA experiment was “completely floundering” and that people were allegedly seen leaving the venue even before Mr. Thackeray had completed his speech.  

Mr. Patole’s absence sparked a buzz that all was not well within the MVA — a suggestion dismissed by MVA leaders as baseless.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that Mr. Patole was “unwell” and said that the Congress was well-represented by senior leaders like Ashok Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat.

“He [Mr. Patole] was ready to come to the rally, but he was extremely tired and was resting at his residence in Mumbai. But it’s not as if the Congress was not represented at the rally…the party senior leaders like Ashok Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat were present,” Mr. Raut said.

However, in a riposte to Mr. Raut, Mr. Patole clarified today that he had been summoned to Delhi yesterday and was “perfectly fine”.

“I do not know if some other people get unwell on seeing me…But I am in perfectly good health,” said Mr. Patole, who has had run-ins with Mr. Raut in the past despite their parties being in alliance in Maharashtra.

The Sambhajinagar rally, the first among the MVA rallies to counter the BJP and the Shinde Sena, saw the opposition attempting to project a united front under Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership. The rally saw the MVA leaders treading cautiously over thorny issues like Mr. Thackeray’s recent criticism of Congressman Rahul Gandhi over the latter’s remarks against Hindutva ideologue V.D. Savarkar and the renaming of Sambhajinagar to Aurangabad.

Notably, all Congress and NCP leaders praised Mr. Thackeray for his tenure as CM of the MVA during their respective addresses at the rally.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US