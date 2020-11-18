BJP brings in more central leaders as battle for Bengal hots up

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh. file photo

Left, Congress to contest the polls as part of an electoral understanding

With the end of Puja holidays, there was frantic political activity among Opposition parties on Tuesday as the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Left and Congress leadership organised marathon meetings throughout the day. The meetings are an indication that the battle for the West Bengal Assembly polls is hotting up.

In the organisational meeting organised by BJP in Kolkata, five central leaders were given charge of five zones of the State. The leaders included Sunil Deodhar who will look after Medinipur zone, north Bengal zone will be looked after Harish Dwivedi whereas Dushyant Kumar Gautam has been assigned Kolkata. Vinod Taorey will be in charge of Nabadwip zone and Vinod Sonkar has been assigned the Rahr Bongo zone (Asansol and Durgapur region).

The development also comes at a time when Amit Malviya has been assigned assigned as co-observer to West Bengal. Mr. Malviya was also present at the meeting during the day. The central leaders responsible for the five orgnisational zones will report to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

BJP State unit president Dilip Ghosh said Muslims in West Bengal have not supported the BJP and if parties like All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AMIM) field candidates they are within their right to do so.

Meanwhile, the Left and Congress leadership met during the day to decide on their strategy for next year’s elections. The Left and the Congress have decided to contest the polls as part of an electoral understanding. Congress State unit president Adhir Ranjan Chowhury and Leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan visited Furfura Sharif, a prominent shrine of Bengali Muslims in Hooghly district.