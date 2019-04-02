BJP blames SKM for backing out of pre-poll alliance in Sikkim

Gangtok

02 April 2019 01:05 IST

‘Were ready to accommodate most of their demands’

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday hit out at the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha for backing out of the alliance between the two parties for inexplicable reasons a few days after making a firm commitment on the issue.

“We were ready to accommodate most of the demands by the SKM leadership to sew up an alliance for the Sikkim Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, but the P.S. Golay-led party chickened out at the last minute without giving any reasons,” a senior BJP leader, who was involved in talks with the SKM leadership, said.

He added that the withdrawal has embarrassed the BJP as it had gone public about it on a commitment given by Mr. Golay himself following a meeting with BJP’s Northeast and Sikkim in-charge Ram Madhav in Delhi in the first week of March this year.

Advertising

Advertising

Ruing at the missed opportunity to oust the 25-year-old Sikkim Democratic Front government from power, he said that the SKM will be held “squarely responsible” if Pawan Kumar Chamling returns to power for a sixth term in the State.

The BJP leader said that his party was undaunted by the setback.

He said that the BJP has put candidates on 12 Assembly seats and the lone Lok Sabha seat with an aim to open its account at the hustings.

Elections to the 32-Assembly seat as well as the Lok Sabha constituency in Sikkim will be held simultaneously on April 11.

The SKM and the SDF are contesting on all the 32 Assembly seats.