BJP Bihar vice-president Rajib Ranjan resigns from party; likely to join JD(U)

December 30, 2022 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - Patna

A day after Bhartiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Bihar vice-president Rajib Ranajn supported government’s prohibition policy, he resigned, on December 30, from the party accusing the State unit of the BJP for deviating from PM Narendra Modi’s vision and ideals. Mr. Ranjan is likely to join ruling party JD(U) soon.

Mr. Ranjan was earlier JD(U) MLA in 2010 from Islampur in Nalanda district but was suspended in 2014 for “anti-party activities” and later, he had joined BJP in August 2015. He was also BJP’s media in-charge of Bihar.

“I’ve resigned from primary membership and other posts of the BJP with heavy heart. The BJP in Bihar is not following the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, Mr. Ranjan said in his letter addressed to State BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal. “The Prime Minister’s sabka saath-sabka vishwas (inclusive growth) has become limited only to lip service.

“Besides, those who are opposed to Dalits and backward class have now become dominant in the BJP and enjoying power for decades. The backward/extremely backward and Dalit community leaders are only carrying party’s flag and that is against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ideals and policies”, Mr. Ranjan added in the letter.

“Party (BJP)’s agenda has become limited only to Patna. There is not even talk of Nalanda or other districts which is grave indifference to other districts of the State. There are other issues too on which I differ with the party which I’m not flagging off in the letter but will keep raising them”, Mr. Ranjan said in the letter.

Mr. Ranjan comes from Nalanda, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s home district and was a JD(U) MLA from Islampur. He is also said to be close to CM Nitish Kumar and the buzz in State’s political circle is that he would be joining JD(U) again soon. Earlier, on December 29, Mr. Ranjan had issued a statement supporting government’s prohibition law and called it “necessary for the State’s future”.

“Mr. Ranjan’s resignation was in the offing and we’re aware that he has been in touch with JD(U) leaders. Previously, he was with them and in JD(U) and might not be feeling well here in the BJP”, BJP leader and party spokesperson Prem Ranjan Patel said.