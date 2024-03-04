GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP Barabanki MP Upendra Singh Rawat’s ‘fake’ obscene video surfaces online; FIR lodged in Uttar Pradesh

The MP said, “As soon as I got the party’s ticket from Barabanki, my opponents did this act”, claiming that the video is completely doctored.

March 04, 2024 10:40 am | Updated 10:56 am IST - Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh)

PTI
Upendra Singh Rawat. File

Upendra Singh Rawat. File | Photo Credit: Photo Credit: X/@upendrasinghMP

“A day after the BJP fielded its Barabanki MP Upendra Singh Rawat from the same seat, a “forged” obscene video of him surfaced on social media on March 3,” police said.

“On the basis of a complaint by MP’s personal secretary Dinesh Chandra Rawat, an FIR has been lodged against an unknown accused,” Kotwali police station in-charge Aditya Tripathi said.

It was alleged in the FIR that some people have made public a doctored objectionable video of the MP to tarnish his image after he was declared a BJP candidate.

Police sources said that in the video circulated online a man is seen in an objectionable position with a woman. The person seen in this video is being said to be Upendra Singh Rawat.

The MP said, “As soon as I got the party’s ticket from Barabanki, my opponents did this act”, claiming that the video is completely doctored. He hoped the accused will be identified soon.

In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had denied ticket to then sitting MP Priyanka Singh Rawat and made Upendra Singh Rawat its candidate.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / Lucknow / state politics / politics / politics (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.