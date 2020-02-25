BJP backed panel faces defeat in Tripura Bar poll

An Alliance of Congress and CPI(M) affiliated lawyers gave a crushing defeat to the BJP backed panel in election to the Tripura Bar Association. The alliance, ‘Save Democracy Forum’, won 12 of 15 positions in the executive committee, including that of office-bearers.

The panel owing allegiance to the ruling BJP secured only three executive members.

Four hundred and eight voters were eligible to cast their vote in the election that was closely watched in political circles. Advocate Mrinal Kanti Biswas was elected as president and Advocate Koushik Indu as secretary of the Tripura Bar Association after the poll results were declared on Sunday night.

Significantly, the BJP had captured the Bar association with thumping majority in the last election.

Though CPI(M) leaders avoided the court premises, senior State Congress leaders, including acting PCC Chief Pijush Biswas and former MLA Subal Bhowmik joined the celebrations with the winning lawyers. Mr. Biswas said the results reflected how people at large were upset with the functioning of the BJP-IPFT alliance government in the State.

CPI(M) State secretary Gautam Das echoed the same while congratulating the winners.

Congress leader Subal Bhowmik on Monday hinted at same coalition formula to take on the BJP in election to the High Court of the Tripura Bar Association slated for March 7 next.