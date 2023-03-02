ADVERTISEMENT

BJP-backed AJSU candidate defeats Congress in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh bypoll

March 02, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST

The bypoll was necessitated after the disqualification of Congress legislator Mamta Devi, following her conviction in a criminal case.

The Hindu Bureau

All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) supporters celebrate the party candidate’s victory in Ramgarh Assembly bypoll, in Ramgarh district of Jharkhand on March 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP-backed AJSU candidate Sunita Choudhary defeated Congress candidate Bajrang Mahto in the Ramgarh seat bypoll in Jharkhand.

The bypoll was necessitated after the disqualification of Congress legislator Mamta Devi, following her conviction in a criminal case.

On the day of the bypoll, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had said that the people of Ramgarh were participating in the polls to strengthen democracy and defeat money power in the elections. AJSU Party Chief Sudesh Mahto had urged electors to cast their votes in the interest of the State.

The Congress has fielded Mamta Devi’s husband, Bajrang Mahto, from the seat while the AJSU Party has nominated its leader Sunita Choudhary.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 3.34 lakh voters, including 1.61 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the by-election.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US