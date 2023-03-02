BJP-backed AJSU candidate defeats Congress in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh bypoll

March 02, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST

BJP-backed AJSU candidate Sunita Choudhary defeated Congress candidate Bajrang Mahto in the Ramgarh seat bypoll in Jharkhand.

The bypoll was necessitated after the disqualification of Congress legislator Mamta Devi, following her conviction in a criminal case.

On the day of the bypoll, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had said that the people of Ramgarh were participating in the polls to strengthen democracy and defeat money power in the elections. AJSU Party Chief Sudesh Mahto had urged electors to cast their votes in the interest of the State.

The Congress has fielded Mamta Devi’s husband, Bajrang Mahto, from the seat while the AJSU Party has nominated its leader Sunita Choudhary.

Over 3.34 lakh voters, including 1.61 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the by-election.