BJP attacks Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray after Anil Deshmukh's resignation

New Delhi

05 April 2021 17:32 IST

Addressing a press conference, senior BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asked if Thackeray has no moral responsibility

Training its guns on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the BJP said on Monday that he has forfeited the moral authority to govern after the Bombay High Court asked the CBI to probe into allegations of corruption against Anil Deshmukh.

Addressing a press conference, senior BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asked if Thackeray has no moral responsibility following Mr. Deshmukh's resignation as the State Home Minister.

So many major incidents have happened under his government, Mr. Prasad said, referring to the Sachin Vaze case and former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh's corruption allegations against Mr. Deshmukh.

Advertising

Advertising

"He has forfeited moral authority to govern," Mr. Prasad said, attacking the Shiv Sena leader for his "conspicuous silence" over the matter.