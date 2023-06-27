ADVERTISEMENT

BJP at Centre for six more months till next LS polls, BSF must work impartially: Mamata

June 27, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - Jalpaiguri

Addressing a rally in Jalpaiguri district for the panchayat elections, the West Bengal CM said the BSF must work impartially as the BJP ‘may not be in power tomorrow’

PTI

TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on June 27 claimed that the BJP-led government at the Centre will last for six more months as the Lok Sabha polls will be held in February-March next year.

Addressing a rally in Jalpaiguri district for the panchayat elections, Ms. Banerjee said the BSF must work impartially as the BJP "may not be in power tomorrow".

ALSO READ
Opposition attempting grand tangle in Bengal panchayat polls, says Mamata

"The next Lok Sabha polls will be held in February–March next year. The tenure of the BJP government is just six months. Sensing defeat, the BJP is not trying to lobby various groups and communities," she claimed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The last Lok Sabha elections were held in April-May 2019, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking oath for the second consecutive term on May 30, 2019.

From the rally, Ms. Banerjee also announced a compensation of ₹2 lakhs and jobs for the kin of those killed allegedly in firing by the BSF at the border areas.

"I am not accusing all BSF officials, they guard our borders. But BSF must act impartially as BJP may not be in power tomorrow, but they have to keep doing their job," she said.

ALSO READ
Bengal panchayat polls | BSF trying to scare voters in bordering areas: Mamata Banerjee

On Monday, she had accused the BSF of intimidating voters in the bordering areas on behalf of the BJP, prompting a strong response from the border-guarding force, which dubbed the allegation as "far from the truth".

West Bengal's rural areas will be voting in the panchayat elections on July 8.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US