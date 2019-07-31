BJP asks J&K unit to ramp up Assembly poll preparations

BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday appointed party vice-president Avinash Rai Khanna as in-charge of the party’s poll preparations in Jammu and Kashmir, a day after the core group from the State unit was told to begin preparations for the Assembly elections.

Announcing the decision in New Delhi, general secretary Arun Singh said directions for ramping up booth level preparations, specifically in the Kashmir Valley, had also been given to the leaders. This, even as the Lok Sabha had, in this Parliament session itself, voted to extend the President’s Rule by six months.

The core group on Tuesday evening was also told by BJP working president J P Nadda that the campaign should revolve around the development work done under the Central rule in the State, the successful conclusion of panchayat polls and the strong action taken against the Jammu and Kashmir Bank on allegations of corruption and questionable transactions.