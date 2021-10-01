Other States

BJP appoints Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as its incharge for Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha bypoll

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

The BJP on Friday appointed Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as its incharge for the by-election to the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha constituency on October 30.

BJP president J.P. Nadda has appointed Mr. Vaishnaw as the party's incharge and Ganpatsinh Vasava and Piyush Desai as co-incharges for the bypoll, the party said in a statement.

Mr. Vasava and Mr. Desai are BJP MLAs from neighbouring Gujarat.

The by-election to the Dadra and Nagar Haveli seat was necessitated following the death of Independent MP Mohan Delkar. He was found dead in a hotel in Mumbai earlier this year.

The Lok Sabha seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.


