Other States

BJP appoints new chiefs of its Assam, Manipur units

BJP flags. (representational image)  

The BJP on Saturday named Bhabesh Kalita and Sharda Devi as presidents of its Assam and Manipur units respectively.

The appointments were made by BJP national president JP Nadda and come into immediate effect, party general secretary Arun Singh said in a statement.

Mr Kalita, who is a sitting MLA in the Assam assembly, will replace Ranjeet Kumar Dass, who became a minister in the newly-formed government in the State led by Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The BJP had won the recently held Assembly polls in Assam.

The party has also changed its state unit head for Manipur, which is going to polls next year.

Sharda Devi will succeed Saikhom Tikendra Singh, who succumbed to COVID-19 last month.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Bharatiya Janata Party
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 26, 2021 4:21:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/bjp-appoints-new-chiefs-of-its-assam-manipur-units/article34986378.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY