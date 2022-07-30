Other States

BJP appoints Mahendra Bhatt its Uttarakhand unit chief

Mahendra Bhatt. Photo: Twitter/@mahendrabhatbjp
PTI New Delhi: July 30, 2022 11:27 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 11:27 IST

The BJP on Saturday appointed Mahendra Bhatt as the president of its Uttarakhand unit.

Mr. Bhatt, a former MLA of Nandaprayag in Chamoli district, replaces Haridwar MLA Mahesh Kaushik as the BJP’s State unit chief. Mr. Bhatt lost in the assembly polls held earlier this year.

With the appointment of Mr. Bhatt, a brahmin leader from the Garwhal region, the BJP has tried to strike a balance between caste and region. Chief Minster Pushkar Singh Dhami is a Thakur from the Kumaon region.

Read more...