HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP appoints four district presidents in Gujarat

The district chiefs are Mukesh Doshi for Rajkot city; Alpesh Dholaria for Rajkot district; Ranchhodlal Dalwadi for Morbi district; and Devji Varchand for Kutch

May 25, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Gujarat BJP president C.R. Patil is visiting districts to warm up the cadres for the national poll. Photo used for representational purpose only. File

Gujarat BJP president C.R. Patil is visiting districts to warm up the cadres for the national poll. Photo used for representational purpose only. File | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

To prepare the organisation ahead of the next year’s Lok Sabha poll, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat on Thursday announced the appointment of four new district chiefs.

For Rajkot city, the party has appointed Mukesh Doshi, a local leader, in place of Kamlesh Mirani. For Rajkot district, the party has selected Alpesh Dholaria, who is active in the cooperative sector as the chairman of Gondal Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC).

Ranchhodlal Dalwadi has been appointed the BJP president of Morbi district. For Kutch, Devji Varchand has been selected to lead the party.

Earlier also, the ruling party had rejigged several district units with new presidents after the Assembly poll held in December 2022.

Gujarat BJP president C.R. Patil is visiting districts to warm up the cadres for the national poll.

Recently, he visited tribal pockets in Central Gujarat where a senior Congress leader and former lawmaker Dhirubhai Bhil joined the BJP in Chhota Udepur district.

According to sources, the ruling party is planning to induct grassroots Congress leaders at districts to strengthen its cadres in the run-up to the Lok Sabha poll.

Related Topics

Gujarat / politics / state politics / political parties / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.