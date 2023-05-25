BJP appoints four district presidents in Gujarat

May 25, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

To prepare the organisation ahead of the next year’s Lok Sabha poll, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat on Thursday announced the appointment of four new district chiefs.

For Rajkot city, the party has appointed Mukesh Doshi, a local leader, in place of Kamlesh Mirani. For Rajkot district, the party has selected Alpesh Dholaria, who is active in the cooperative sector as the chairman of Gondal Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC).

Ranchhodlal Dalwadi has been appointed the BJP president of Morbi district. For Kutch, Devji Varchand has been selected to lead the party.

Earlier also, the ruling party had rejigged several district units with new presidents after the Assembly poll held in December 2022.

Gujarat BJP president C.R. Patil is visiting districts to warm up the cadres for the national poll.

Recently, he visited tribal pockets in Central Gujarat where a senior Congress leader and former lawmaker Dhirubhai Bhil joined the BJP in Chhota Udepur district.

According to sources, the ruling party is planning to induct grassroots Congress leaders at districts to strengthen its cadres in the run-up to the Lok Sabha poll.