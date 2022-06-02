BJP appoints 3 observers for Tripura by-elections

Newly sworn-in Tripura CM Manik Saha with former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb after his oath-taking ceremony, in Agartala, May 15, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

June 02, 2022 10:02 IST

The last date for filing nomination papers will expire on June 6

The BJP has appointed three observers for the by-elections to four assembly constituencies in Tripura, a senior party leader said on Wednesday. The by-elections to four assembly constituencies- Agartala, Town Bardowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar - will be held on June 23 and counting is on June 26. “BJP national president J.P. Nadda has appointed three observers ( prabharis) for the by-elections in Tripura. The three prabharis include party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Ashok Singhal, a cabinet minister of Assam, and Jayanta Mulla Baruah, the political secretary to the chief minister of Assam, said a senior party leader. Advertisement Advertisement The last date for filing nomination papers will expire on June 6. Mr. Singhal has met Union Minister from the state, Pratima Bhoumik, in her residence, he said. Chief Minister Manik Saha, who is also the State party president, held an organisational meeting for the by-elections on Wednesday and prepared a strategy for it.