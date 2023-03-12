ADVERTISEMENT

BJP aping Congress in misusing probe agencies, will meet same fate: Akhilesh Yadav

March 12, 2023 08:45 am | Updated 09:07 am IST - Ahmedabad

The Congress, when it was in power, used the ED, CBI and I-T department to conduct raids on several political leaders, Akhilesh Yadav said

PTI

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav being welcomed on his arrival at the airport, in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on March 12 said the Bharatiya Janata Party is following in the footsteps of the Congress in using probe agencies to carry out "political raids," and will meet the same fate as the Congress.

He was replying to a reporter's question about the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioning Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi and issuing summons to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

Central probe agencies like the CBI, ED and Income Tax were working at the BJP Government's behest, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister told reporters.

The Congress, when it was in power, used the ED, CBI and I-T department to conduct raids on several political leaders in the country, he said.

"The BJP is doing nothing new by following the same path. If Congress has been today razed to the ground, the BJP will meet the same fate," Mr. Yadav further said.

The SP leader was in Ahmedabad to attend a function in the family of former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela.

The Yogi Adityanath Government in Uttar Pradesh was "not on the path of truth, and bulldozer has replaced the path of non-violence," Mr. Yadav said to another question.

