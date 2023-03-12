HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP aping Congress in misusing probe agencies, will meet same fate: Akhilesh Yadav

The Congress, when it was in power, used the ED, CBI and I-T department to conduct raids on several political leaders, Akhilesh Yadav said

March 12, 2023 08:45 am | Updated 09:07 am IST - Ahmedabad

PTI
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav being welcomed on his arrival at the airport, in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav being welcomed on his arrival at the airport, in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on March 12 said the Bharatiya Janata Party is following in the footsteps of the Congress in using probe agencies to carry out "political raids," and will meet the same fate as the Congress.

He was replying to a reporter's question about the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioning Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi and issuing summons to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

ALSO READ
Tejashwi Yadav fails to appear before the CBI in land-for-job case

Central probe agencies like the CBI, ED and Income Tax were working at the BJP Government's behest, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister told reporters.

The Congress, when it was in power, used the ED, CBI and I-T department to conduct raids on several political leaders in the country, he said.

"The BJP is doing nothing new by following the same path. If Congress has been today razed to the ground, the BJP will meet the same fate," Mr. Yadav further said.

The SP leader was in Ahmedabad to attend a function in the family of former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela.

The Yogi Adityanath Government in Uttar Pradesh was "not on the path of truth, and bulldozer has replaced the path of non-violence," Mr. Yadav said to another question.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / state politics / Bihar

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.