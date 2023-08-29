BJP announces ‘five Jan Aashirvad Yatras’ instead of one led by Shivraj like in the past

August 29, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - RAIPUR

Continuing its trend of taking out Jan Ashirwad Yatras (public blessing journeys) in the run-up to Assembly elections, the BJP on August 28 announced that the 2023 edition would begin from September 3.

However, in a departure from the past where a single such yatra would be taken out with long-time Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan leading it, there would be five such yatras covering all the 230 Assembly segments.

“This time the BJP leadership has collectively decided that many a time, some Assembly segments would be left out during elections. Because of one single yatra, it wasn’t possible to reach deep into all Assembly segments. This is why, the BJP leadership decided that there will be five yatras through which we would reach each and every Assembly constituency, and seek the blessings of the public,” said BJP State president V.D. Sharma, at a press conference in Bhopal on Monday.

These yatras, said Mr. Sharma, would begin on different dates, and after traversing the major regions over the next fortnight, each would culminate in Bhopal on September 21, the birth anniversary of BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address a gathering of workers on the occasion.

Two of these yatras would be flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Chitrakoot in Satna and Mandla on September 3 and September 5 respectively. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also flag off two such yatras, from Khandwa and Neemuch on September 4. The fifth yatra, said Mr. Sharma, would be flagged off by BJP president J.P. Nadda from Sheopur on September 6.

CM Chouhan and other senior BJP leaders from the State would also participate in the yatras, Mr. Sharma added.

The party would talk about its welfare and poverty alleviation work done during its tenure during the yatra that would collectively span 10,643 km in 210 constituencies.

Tomar mum on Shivraj as CM

On a question on the party hesitating to project Mr. Chouhan as the CM face for 2023, Union Minister Narendra Tomar who was also present at the press conference, said the decision would be taken by the central leadership. “Some things are decided by the entire Parliamentary Board in a collective manner… Unless something is not decided, it is not appropriate to make any comment on it,” said Mr. Tomar, who is also the convener of the party’s election management committee.