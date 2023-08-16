HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP announces candidates for Tripura Assembly bypolls

The counting of votes for the Tripura bypolls will be on September 8

August 16, 2023 12:21 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - Agartala

PTI
The BJP nominated Taffajal Hussain for the Boxanagar Assembly seat and Bindu Debnath for the Dhanpur segment. File

The BJP nominated Taffajal Hussain for the Boxanagar Assembly seat and Bindu Debnath for the Dhanpur segment. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP has announced its candidates for the September 5 bypolls to Dhanpur and Boxanagar Assembly constituencies in Tripura’s Sepahijala district, a party leader said in Agartala on August 16.

The party nominated Taffajal Hussain for the Boxanagar Assembly seat and Bindu Debnath for the Dhanpur segment, he said.

Mr. Hussain is a local leader of Boxanagar, while Mr. Debnath is the party's mandal president in Dhanpur.

“Senior leaders are going to Boxanagar and Dhanpur to begin booth-level campaign from today. Our candidates will file nomination papers on Thursday," Tripura BJP's media in-charge Sunit Sarkar said.

The bypoll to the Boxanagar constituency was necessitated due to the death of CPI(M) MLA Samsul Haque.

Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik’s resignation as the MLA of Dhanpur necessitated the by-election to that seat.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front has fielded Kaushik Chanda and Mijan Husain as its nominees for Dhanpur and Boxanagar Assembly constituencies respectively.

The last date for filing the nomination papers will be on August 17, while scrutiny will be done the next day.

The counting of votes for the bypolls will be on September 8.

Related Topics

Tripura / Bharatiya Janata Party / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.