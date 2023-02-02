BJP announces candidates for Meghalaya, Nagaland 

February 02, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday announced the names of its candidates for Assembly elections in Meghalaya and Nagaland with hardly any surprises, despite some last-minute additions from other political parties. Both States go to the polls on February 27.

The party is contesting all 60 seats in the Meghalaya Assembly and 20 seats in Nagaland according to a seat-sharing agreement with its ally, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), which is fighting in the remaining 40 constituencies.

Meghalaya has had a history of political parties – national or regional – not carrying their alliance to the polls, invariably opting for a post-election tie-up if the situation demands.

Flip-flopping between parties

The Meghalaya list has the name of Martin M. Danggo as the BJP candidate from the Ranikor constituency, less than a month after the National People’s Party (NPP) had nominated him from the same seat. A former Assembly Speaker, he had won the 2018 election on a Congress ticket but had switched over to the NPP.

Among the other turncoats in the BJP Meghalaya list are Ferlin C.A. Sangma (Selsella seat) and Himalaya M. Shangpliang (Mawsynram) who crossed over from the NPP and the Trinamool Congress respectively, a few days ago.

Apart from retaining MLAs Alexander L. Hek (Pynthorumkhrah), Sanbor Shullai (South Shillong) and a few others, the BJP has fielded former extremist and State vice-president Bernard N. Marak from the South Tura constituency opposite the NPP’s national president and Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma.

Accused of running a sex racket from his farmhouse on the outskirts of Tura, the hub of Meghalaya’s western half comprising the Garo Hills, Mr. Marak was released on bail in 2022.

Setting the bar higher

“Our chances are bright in more than 30 seats but we have a realistic target of reaching the double-digit mark,” State BJP president, Ernest Mawrie told The Hindu. The BJP won two seats in the State in 2018.

Mr. Mawrie also said that the BJP has a mix of fresh and experienced candidates and has tried to adhere to its policy of grooming women leaders by fielding six women, including Ms. Ferlin Sangma.

In Nagaland, the BJP has retained most of its MLAs and accommodated former minister Imkong L. Imchen, who quit as an MLA of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) and joined the saffron party in January. He is the BJP’s candidate for the Koridang seat.

The NPF was an ally of the BJP until the latter stitched a pre-poll partnership with the NDPP ahead of the 2018 polls. The NDPP-BJP alliance pipped the NPF, which emerged as the single-largest party, to rule Nagaland.

The NPF suffered a setback in 2022 when 21 of its 25 MLAs, including former Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang joined the NDPP. Mr. Imchen’s switchover to the BJP later left the NPF with just three legislators.

“We are in a position to win more than 12 seats this time, especially with our party’s push for women’s empowerment,” Nagaland BJP president Temjen Imna Along, who seeks to retain the Alongtaki constituency, said.

The BJP won 12 seats in Nagaland in 2018.