BJP announces candidate for Assembly by-election in Tripura even as Left front candidate files nomination

March 22, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Agartala

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has on March 22 nominated Dipak Majumder, the Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation, as their candidate for the upcoming byelection in the Ramnagar Assembly constituency. This announcement came on the same day that Ratan Das of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) filed his nomination.

The selection of Mr. Majumder has dashed the hopes of other rumoured BJP candidates such as Amit Rakshit, and Papia Datta, a member of the family of late Surajit Datta, whose passing necessitated the byelection. Mr. Datta, a former Minister and seven-time MLA, passed away in December of last year.

The Ramnagar constituency in Agartala is one of the largest Assembly segments in Tripura and has a significant number of Muslim and tribal voters. Former Left front Minister and leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury, State Congress president Asish Kumar Saha, and former Health Minister Sudip Roy Bartender escorted Mr. Das, the candidate of the INDIA Opposition bloc, to the office of the Returning Officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Saha, who is contesting for the West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency, stated that they have requested the intervention of the Election Commission to ensure a peaceful election in the State. He also alleged that the ruling BJP has already begun to intimidate people and damage campaign decorations in some areas.

Mr. Saha urged people to support the Opposition alliance in order to “save democracy” and appealed for generous donations as the party is facing a serious fund shortage.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.