BJP announces 2 Rajasthan poll panels; former CM Vasundhara Raje excluded

August 17, 2023 02:48 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST - Jaipur

The BJP on Thursday announced two key election committees for Rajasthan where the assembly elections are due later this year. Former chief minister and senior party leader Vasundhara Raje is not part of any of these panels.

The election management committee and the election manifesto committee were formed by the party's national president J.P. Nadda.

The 21-member election management committee is headed by former MP Narayan Panchariya, while Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will lead the Pradesh Sankalp Patra (manifesto) committee.

The announcement was made by BJP state president C.P. Joshi and in-charge for Rajasthan, Arun Singh.

