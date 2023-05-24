BJP-ally Nishad Party dissolves State, national executives

May 24, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - Lucknow

The State and the national executives of the Nishad Party, an ally of the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh, were dissolved on May 24, the party said in a statement.

The party's national president and Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Sanjay Nishad announced the move on the first day of the Nishad Party's two-day State convention.

The step was taken to strengthen the party organisation in view of next year's Lok Sabha elections and the new executive committees will be formed soon, the statement said.

Office bearers of various cells of the party, including the Rashtriya Nishad Ekta Parishad, Mahila Morcha and the Yuva Morcha, are taking part in the convention, it added.

Mr. Nishad said a strategy has been formed for the Lok Sabha elections. In the first phase of the plan, the Nishad party will prepare for 27 fishermen-dominated seats of Uttar Pradesh.

For the remaining 53 Lok Sabha seats, work will be done in the second and third phases, he said.

Mr. Nishad said that the party will contest the election as part of the alliance on its election symbol.

Efforts will be made to ensure the victory of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance on more than 27 Lok Sabha constituencies located on the banks of rivers, he added.