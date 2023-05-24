HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP-ally Nishad Party dissolves State, national executives

Nishad Party takes the step to strengthen the organisation in view of next year's Lok Sabha elections

May 24, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
Sanjay Nishad. File

Sanjay Nishad. File | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

The State and the national executives of the Nishad Party, an ally of the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh, were dissolved on May 24, the party said in a statement.

The party's national president and Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Sanjay Nishad announced the move on the first day of the Nishad Party's two-day State convention.

The step was taken to strengthen the party organisation in view of next year's Lok Sabha elections and the new executive committees will be formed soon, the statement said.

ALSO READ
BJP eyes 2024 poll in U.P. with month-long ‘Mahasampark Abhiyan’

Office bearers of various cells of the party, including the Rashtriya Nishad Ekta Parishad, Mahila Morcha and the Yuva Morcha, are taking part in the convention, it added.

Mr. Nishad said a strategy has been formed for the Lok Sabha elections. In the first phase of the plan, the Nishad party will prepare for 27 fishermen-dominated seats of Uttar Pradesh.

For the remaining 53 Lok Sabha seats, work will be done in the second and third phases, he said.

Mr. Nishad said that the party will contest the election as part of the alliance on its election symbol.

Efforts will be made to ensure the victory of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance on more than 27 Lok Sabha constituencies located on the banks of rivers, he added.

Related Topics

politics (general) / Lucknow / political parties

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.