BJP alleges party worker killed in Tufanganj in political violence

Kolkata

18 November 2020 23:38 IST

Trinamool’s “murder politics” continues in West Bengal, it says

The Bharatiya Janata Party leadership on Wednesday alleged that a party was worker was killed in Tufanganj in West Bengal Cooch Behar district.

“Trinamool’s ‘murder politics’ continues in West Bengal! In Coochbehar, BJP booth secretary Kalachand Karmakar was brutally beaten to death by TMC goons. Pishi [Aunt referring to Mamata Banerjee] you cannot expect people of Bengal to support your politics of blood and terror. Enough. Start counting your days!,” the West Bengal BJP tweeted from its official handle.

Malati Rava Ray, president of the BJP’s Cooch Behar district unit, alleged that he was killed by criminals shielded by the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Mr. Kamarkar died in a hospital in Tufanganj. The district administration said he died in a clash between members of two community clubs.

Advertising

Advertising

“The deceased was 55. When there was a quarrel between members of the two clubs, he tried to intervene and stop them. He got punched in the face and fell unconscious. He was declared dead on arrival at the hospital,” SP K. Kannan told journalists.

Abdul Jalil Ahmed, TMC district general secretary, said the incident had nothing to do with politics and the TMC is not involved in any way.

The issue of political violence and killing of party workers has become a rallying cry for the BJP. Leaders like Amit Shah and J.P. Nadda have raised the issue during the recent visits to West Bengal. Party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya also raised the pitch over the murder and said Mr. Karmakar became a target because he was a worker of the BJP.