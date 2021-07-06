BJP alleges irregularities up to ₹1,000 cr. in PMAY’s implementation in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR

06 July 2021 02:21 IST

Naveen Patnaik seeks allotment of six lakh more dwelling units for State

The Odisha unit of the BJP on Monday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into alleged irregularities and corruption up to ₹1,000 crore in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) in the State.

Addressing a press conference, BJP State president Sameer Mohanty said, “As per the PMAY’s database, funds have been transferred by Block Development Officers to 98,562 beneficiaries using the manual override route. While most of the houses are of low quality, many are lying half-constructed in Odisha.”

“It seems there are irregularities in the allotment of one lakh PMAY houses. If ₹1.20 lakh is allotted per one unit, the total funds involved in the irregularities will be in the range of ₹1,000 crore,” Mr. Mohanty said.

Advertising

Advertising

“When the BJP highlighted a scam in the PMAY scheme in 2019, the State government had to conduct the survey four times. It was decided that a drop box would be put at every panchayat for the inclusion of the beneficiaries who were left out. In every block, around 1,000 applications and grievances were received. It indicates massive irregularities,” he said.

Alleging that the allotment of PMAY houses were being carried out as per political affiliations without a uniform guideline for the selection of beneficiaries, the party demanded a CBI inquiry.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the allotment of six lakh more dwelling units under the PMAY (Grameen) scheme. He also thanked Mr. Modi for allotting 8.17 lakh PMAY(G) units to Odisha, which would provide shelter to families affected by Cyclone Fani.

Mr. Patnaik reminded the the Prime Minister of the six lakh eligible families under the scheme in districts not affected by the cyclone.

“The Ministry of Rural Development may be directed to open the window of Aawaas+ Mobile App for the entire State of Odisha for a period of one month to migrate the data of identified eligible households to Aawaas+, which will be pragmatic step towards achieving the objective safe housing for all,” Mr. Patnaik wrote.