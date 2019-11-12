BJP-AJSU alliance in Jharkhand on the rocks

Amid the BJP’s ongoing tussle with decades-old ally Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) has fielded its own candidates in at least three constituencies in the State where the BJP, its ally, has already announced candidates.

The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly is set to go for a five-phase election from November 30 to December 20. The counting of votes will take place on December 23.

AJSU, the ruling NDA constituent, named 12 of its candidates on Monday and said that the final list of the candidates will be announced on Tuesday for the upcoming State Assembly elections.

Party spokesperson Deosharan Bhagat said, “Party supremo Sudesh Mahto will contest from Silli, Sunita Chaudhary, wife of Giridih MP Chandraprakash Chaudhary, will contest from Ramgarh; MLA from Husainabad Kushwaha Sheopujan Mehta to contest from the same seat, Lambodar Mahto to be the party candidate from Gomia, Roshanlal Chaudhary, former AJSU Party candidate from Barkagaon to contest from the same seat.”

Sahis will contest from Jugsalai seat, Manoj Chandra from Simaria, Sadanand Mahto from Sindari and Ramlal Munda will be the candidate from Chakradharpur, Mr. Bhagat added.

On the other hand, the BJP has also announced its candidates for Simaria, Chakardharpur and Sindri in its first list of 52 candidates on Sunday. The party has decided to field Chief Minister Raghuvar Das from Jamshedpur East.

In a move to settle the alliance, AJSU president Sudesh Mahto had met BJP president Amit Shah in New Delhi on Sunday. Mr. Mahto had informed Mr. Shah on the party’s point of view.

“Not only seat sharing, there are some issues which need to be addressed. We have shared our point of view with the BJP president” Mr. Mahto after the meeting.

The BJP is likely to come out with its second list of the candidates on Tuesday. In the first list, the party had preferred to avoid on disputed seats with AJSU.

With the announcement of its candidates by the AJSU, BJP is likely to field its candidates from Chandankyrai and LOhardagga.

“Now there is least chance of alliance with AJSU. The State and central leadership are now not in contact with AJSU. Party may announce second list by Tuesday evening” a BJP source told IANS.

November 13 is the last day for filing nominations for the first phase of polling in Jharkhand election.