BJP, AIUDF two sides of the same coin, says Congress

The existence of the “Hindutva combo” of Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Assam is inextricably linked with that of the minority-based All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), the State unit of Congress has said.

Addressing party workers during the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in western Assam’s Dhubri on Friday, State Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah, said the BJP and the AIUDF complement each other. The BJP’s graph in Assam began rising after the AIUDF was born in 2005 to cater to the aspirations of the minorities, specifically the Bengali-origin Muslims, he said.

The Congress party began its Assam chapter of the nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra from western Assam’s Dhubri district on November 1. Muslims with roots in present-day Bangladesh constitute 79.67% of the population (2011 census) in Dhubri, also a parliamentary constituency that AIUDF president and perfume baron Badruddin Ajmal represents.

“The BJP and AIUDF are two sides of the same coin and they need each other for fanning fundamentalism. The people of Dhubri are aware of this and they want the AIUDF ejected in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” Mr Borah said.

He asserted that Congress will not renew the alliance with AIUDF forged ahead of the 2021 Assam Assembly elections. The two parties parted ways five months after the BJP formed the second successive government with two regional allies in May 2021.

However, Mr. Ajmal is learnt to have sent feelers to the Congress for another shot at electoral friendship. He said the Congress will not be able to retain the Barpeta, Kaliabor and Nagaon parliamentary constituencies without the AIUDF’s help.

Muslims are a deciding factor in these three Lok Sabha seats.

BJP hits back at Borah’s ‘theory’

The BJP likened Mr. Borah’s “theory” to the proverbial elephant’s teeth – the ones for chewing being different from the ones (tusks) visible.

“The Congress and AIUDF have a tacit understanding but show the world that they are at loggerheads. This was made apparent when the AIUDF did not field candidates in certain Lok Sabha seats in 2019 in order to ensure the minority votes go to Congress,” BJP spokesperson Rupam Goswami said.

Nine of Assam’s 14 Lok Sabha members represent the BJP followed by three from Congress. Mr. Ajmal is the lone AIUDF member and Naba Sarania the only independent MP.