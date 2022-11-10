BJP, AGP retain Assam tribal council

Congress bagged two of the 22 seats while a regional party won seven

The ruling BJP and its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) have retained power in the Deori Autonomous Council.

Elections to 22 of the council’s 26 seats were held on Tuesday. Four members of the council are nominated.

The BJP and AGP won 12 seats followed by the regional Jimochhaya People’s Party (JPP), which bagged seven seats. The opposition Congress managed two seats while one seat was won by an independent candidate.

This was the ninth successive victory for the BJP and its allies in any election since the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

“The resounding victory of BJP and allies in Deori Autonomous Council election revalidates popular trust in our government guided by vision of ‘adarniya’ PM Shri Narendra Modi ji,” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted after the results were announced on Thursday.

State election officials said about 80% of the total of 43,595 voters had exercised their franchise at 93 polling stations spread across six districts.

There were 75 candidates in the fray, 18 from BJP, 14 from Congress, seven from Aam Aadmi Party, four from AGP and one from Assam Jatiya Parishad. The JPP candidates were among 29 who contested as independents.