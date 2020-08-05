BJP-affiliated sarpanch critically injured in Kulgam attack

Suspected militants shot at and injured a sarpanch associated with the BJP in Kulgam and two policemen were injured in a grenade attack in Pulwama.
An official said the sarpanch, Arif Ahmad, was attacked near his house in Akhran Mir Bazar in Kulgam. He was fired from close range and had injuries in the upper body, including neck. He was shifted to the Qazigund hospital.
“The condition of Ahmad is very critical and he will be shifted to Srinagar,” an official said.
Mr. Ahmad is the sixth BJP-affiliated leader attacked by militants this year. Earlier, two grassroots representatives and three BJP associates were killed by militants in separate attacks.
BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur said the attack “is barbaric”.
Grenade attack
Militants attacked a police party in Pulwama on Tuesday evening with a grenade.
“Two policemen suffered splinter injuries,” an official said.
The attack took place near Wanpora area of Pulwama.
Both the attacks were carried just a day ahead of the first anniversary of the revocation of J&K’s special status.
