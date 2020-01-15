BJP activist killed in custody, alleges Cooch Behar MP Nisith Pramanik

The BJP Cooch Behar MP Nisith Pramanik alleged that a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activist had died following “ruthless torture” in jail custody.

The incident took place in the Cooch Behar Correctional Home in north Bengal on the night of January 12, he noted. Mr. Pramanik filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission on Tuesday.

The person, Ram Prasad Barori, a BJP activist, was arrested in a case on December 31, 2019 under various Sections of Indian Penal Code in Dinhata subdivision of Cooch Behar district. Later, Mr Barori was taken into judicial custody and transferred to Cooch Behar district Correctional Home on January 12, Mr. Pramanik said.

Mr. Pramanik alleged that Mr. Barori was “brutally tortured by the concerned authority” and admitted to local hospital, where “he succumbed to his injuries.” In a statement, West Bengal BJP alleged that Mr. Barori was “tortured and killed” for participating in a BJP rally to congratulate the Prime Minister for implementing Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Neither the district police nor the authority of Correctional Home issued any statement about the incident. A case has been registered.