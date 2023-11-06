BJP accuses ally and Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction of distributing money to voters during Maharashtra gram panchayat polls

November 06, 2023 05:23 am | Updated 05:23 am IST - PUNE

Despite the adhesion of Ajit Pawar’s rebel Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction to the ruling BJP-Eknath Shinde government, tensions continued to persist between the allies, with local BJP leaders accusing Mr. Pawar’s NCP faction of distributing money in the Pawar clan’s stronghold of Baramati during the gram panchayat polls on Sunday.

Polling for 2,359 gram panchayats in Maharashtra was held on Sunday. In Katewadi – Mr. Pawar’s ancestral village in Baramati – a local BJP leader Pandurang Kachre accused the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction of ‘buying’ the voters of the Katewadi gram panchayat.

“It is a sorry state of affairs that in Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s village in Katewadi, votes are being sold for a few thousand rupees,” alleged Mr. Kachre, BJP taluk chief. He said that the party would be placing banners in Katewadi charging the NCP with committing such “shameful” actions.

Leaders of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, however, denied Mr. Kachre’s charges with Vidyadhar Kate, a leader of the NCP (Ajit Pawar) remarking that anybody could make any “baseless accusation” in such a manner.

When questioned about the charges, NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader Supriya Sule, who is Ajit Pawar’s cousin and the sitting MP of Baramati, said that BJP leader and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis ought to be made answerable for it.

“He [Mr. Fadnavis] should be answering as to whether the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has indeed distributed money in Katewadi or not. But, is he present in Maharashtra at all or is he campaigning for the BJP in some other State? If leaders from the BJP, which is in power in the State, have to speak to the media and lay such charges against their ally, then the Home Minister has proved a failure,” said Ms. Sule.

The counting of votes is on Monday. While the polls are not contested under any party symbol, the prestige of top leaders across parties is on the line as the elections are said to be a strong indicator of the popularity of the tripartite government in the rural hinterland.

Meanwhile, while casting her vote in Katewadi, Ajit Pawar’s mother Ashatai said that the people of the State wished to see her son as the future CM. In response, Congressman and Leader of the Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar, in a thinly veiled jibe at the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Sena, quipped that while it was every mother’s wish to see their son become Maharashtra’s CM, it seemed unlikely that the wish would be fulfilled anytime soon.