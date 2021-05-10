BJD’s claims of containing pandemic draws flak in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR

10 May 2021 20:35 IST

Cases in rural areas exploding where government has almost stopped testing people, they say

The ruling Biju Janata Dal’s assertion of containing the pandemic under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has drawn flak from the Opposition parties who allege the State government is fudging the numbers.

“Leading the fight against the pandemic, Odisha under the leadership of CM Patnaik has not only contained it but also come forward to help other States by providing medical oxygen,” the BJD said taking to social media.

The Congress criticised the ruling party saying it was too early to announce victory when cases in rural areas were exploding and the government has almost stopped testing people there.

“It is true that the State government has extended support to other States by supplying medical oxygen produced by various Central public sector units and private industries. But I am concerned about the rapidly rising cases,” said senior party leader Panchanan Kanungo.

“Experts also doubted the veracity of the figures of positive cases and deaths put out by the government on daily basis. Our workers on ground have been informing us that the government is trying to suppress the actual number to keep its image clean,” said Mr. Kanungo.

The BJP was more scathing in its attack.

“The Naveen Patnaik government is very conscious about its image. It can go to any extent to protect it. Deaths are taking place all across the State. It is a matter of concern that the government is not acknowledging them,” said Nauri Naik, BJP MLA of Rengali in Sambalpur.

Real picture

“The real picture would emerge if an independent agency would carry out tests and make the result public on real time basis. Our information is majority of people in villages have been infected and the government is not in a position to provide hospital facilities to them,” said Mr. Naik.

The government’s claim of having surplus beds was also misleading, he said.

At present, the State has recorded 5,44,873 cases with active cases estimated at 85,054. Similarly, 2,197 persons have succumbed to the disease. In the past five days, the daily tally has remained above the 10,000-mark.