BJD woman leader’s death to be probed

Odisha Director General of Police on Monday ordered a high-level probe into the death of Meenakshi Mishra, leader of the Biju Janata Dal women’s wing, who attempted self-immolation in front of the Berhampur Superintendent of Police’s office on February 12. She died of burn injuries at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on February 20.

Inspector General of Police, modernisation, Rekha Lohani, will conduct the probe.

Meenakshi Mishra had allegedly attempted self immolation to protest against the arrest of her son Krutibas Mishra alias Raja in relation to a violent group clash in front of her house at Panda Colony in Berhampur on January 28. Her son was injured in the clash and she was also attacked while trying to save her son.

The Baidyanathpur police arrested five persons including Mr. Raja in connection with the clash. Mishra had alleged that her son was falsely implicated. At a press meet on February 10, she threatened to commit self immolation if the police did not provide her justice.

On February 12, Mishra visited the Berhampur SP office. As the Superintendent of Police Pinak Mishra was not in office, she had met the Additional Superintendent of Police. After coming out of the SP office, she suddenly doused herself with kerosene and attempted self immolation.

She was rescued and admitted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. Later she was shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. As her condition deteriorated, she was transferred to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, where she died on February 20.