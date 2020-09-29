BJD to form a panel to study farm laws

CM Naveen Patnaik

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has announced the formation of a committee of MLAS, MPs and farmer leaders to study the provisions of three new farm sector legislations.

“The BJD is in favour of any initiative that will bring prosperity in the lives of farmers. We will continue our fight for implementation of M.S. Swaminathan recommendation for formulating Minimum Support Price. This will really help the farmers at large,” Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, addressing party MLAs ahead of the monsoon session of the State Assembly here on Monday.

“In both houses of Parliament, BJD raised its concerns regarding protection of farmers interest in the farmers’ Bills and suggested deliberation by the Parliamentary Standing Committee,” said Mr. Patnaik, who is also BJD president.

Announcing the setting up of the committee, he said, “I would like to assure farmers that their welfare will be paramount in any of our interventions.”

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave his assent to the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. All three legialstions were passed by Parliament last week.

The BJD decision comes amid growing agitations against the laws by farmers across the country. The BJD has supported the BJP-led NDA government in passing several Bills including the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill last year.

The BJD, however, opposed the twin farm Bills in Rajya Sabha, a move that took every one by surprise.