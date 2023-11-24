BJD takes shots at Chhattisgarh Governor for his comments on Odisha affairs

November 24, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on November 24 criticised Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, and urged him to uphold the dignity of his office. The party advised him against making any statements or remarks that could potentially diminish the respect and stature associated with his Governorship.

Governor Harichandan, a former Odisha Minister and senior BJP leader, had recently written an opinion piece in leading Odia newspaper stating that how devotees were facing unspeakable inconveniences in accessing the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri. He hinted at apparent mismanagement in the queueing system for devotees. Subsequently, the Puri police addressed the issue, and were even seen physically carrying elderly devotees inside the temple.

Addressing a press conference, BJD Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra said, “Over the past few days it has been seen that Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has started expressing views on various subjects related to Odisha. This is not expected of him.”

“We do understand that he is desperate to find a politically relevant position for his son, who has never won an election in his life, and also lost a ward member election of councillor in a municipal election,” Mr. Patra said.

“We hope Mr. Harichandan would not lower the dignity and respect of his office by expressing views on various subjects on Odisha. Odisha has seen Odias like Janaki Ballav Patnaik and Droupadi Murmu who were Governors of Assam and Jharkhand respectively. They never once uttered a word which would be considered as unbecoming of their office and stature. That is the true stature of a good Governor, who keeps the sanctity and dignity of the Office of the Governor,” he pointed out.

“His responsibility is to stay non-political. He should do that which he is mandated to do, and by nothing less than the Constitution of India, as well as the Oath of Office that he had taken when he took over first as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, and presently in Chhattisgarh,” BJD spokesperson Priyabrata Majhi said.

Equally irksome were Mr. Harichandan’s comments on the decision of the State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, which had, on November 14, approved a proposal to amend the Orissa Scheduled Areas Transfer of Immovable Property (by Scheduled Tribes) Regulation. The Governor expressed disapproval of the amendment, which potentially allowed for the transfer of tribal land to non-tribals. Amid vociferous demands from the Opposition, the amendment was rescinded by the Naveen Patnaik-led government; Mr. Harichandan’s comments were seen as adding insult to injury for the already beleaguered State government.

