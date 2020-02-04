BJD plans State-wide events to celebrate 20 years in power

Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal, headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, will celebrate its completion of 20 years in power in the State, starting from March 5, the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik.

As the completion of the BJD’s 20-year-rule coincides with the birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik, the party will also organise a series of programmes over a period of seven days to mark the occasion, senior party leaders A.U. Singh Deo, Pramila Mallick and Sanjay Das Burma told journalists after a preparatory meeting here on Monday.

While the State government will organise different events, the BJD will organise a series of programmes to celebrate the birth anniversary of Naveen Patnaik’s late father after whom the party had been named, said Ms. Mallick.

The week-long celebration of Biju Babu’s birth anniversary will begin from Anand Bhavan in Cuttack where he was born, said Ms. Mallick. The details of the State-wide celebrations will be announced later, she added.

The regional party, founded on December 26, 1997, had assumed power in the State on March 5, 2000, after the then BJD-BJP alliance won majority of seats in the Assembly by defeating the Congress.