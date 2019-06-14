BJD MP booked for assaulting woman scribe

Newly elected BJD MP from Kendrapara Anubhav Mohanty, his younger brother Anuprash and the MP’s actor wife, Barsha Priyadarshini, were booked on Friday for voluntarily hurting, assaulting and harassing a woman journalist.
“A case under Sections 294, 354-A, 323 and 34 of IPC has been registered against all the three,” said Purighat police station in-charge Rashmi Ranjan Sahu. He said the case has been registered on a written complaint of the woman journalist.
The woman in her complaint said the MP's younger brother had been passing lewd comments at her for the past few days. When she visited the MP’s house on Wednesday to complain about it, Mr. Mohanty and his wife allegedly assaulted her. The MP was not available for comment.
