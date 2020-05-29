BJD leader, two others killed in fire accident in Odisha’s Berhampur

Three persons, including Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and Berhampur Central Cooperative Bank president Alekh Choudhry, 69, died in a fire accident at Gosaninuagaon area of Odisha’s c late on Thursday.

The other two deceased were Mr. Choudhry’s brother-in-law Bhagaban Patra, 84, and one Sunil Behera, 19. All of them are suspected to have died of asphyxiation and as they did not sustain major burn injuries.

According to Assistant Fire Officer of Berhampur Sanatan Mohapatra, the fire broke at residence of Mr. Choudhury around 2.15 a.m. “We rescued the three unconscious persons and shifted them to the MKCG medical college and hospital in the city for treatment,” said Mr. Mohapatra. Later, all the three were declared dead.

Although fire officials are probing the incident, it is suspected that a short circuit in an air-conditioner may be the cause of the accident.

Mr. Choudhury was a popular leader of Ganjam district. He started his political career in the Congress and later joined the BJD. He contested twice from Berhampur and once from the Aska Assembly constituencies, but never won any election.