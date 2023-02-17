ADVERTISEMENT

BJD hits the street demanding removal of Jayanarayan Mishra as Leader of Opposition

February 17, 2023 02:05 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

A woman police inspector has alleged she was assaulted by the BJP leader

The Hindu Bureau

BJD (Biju Janata Dal) Mahila Morcha workers stage a protest against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Jayanarayan Mishra over the alleged assault on a woman police inspector, in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha on Thursday mounted pressure demanding the removal of Leader of the Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra from his post, a day after a police inspector alleged, she was assaulted by the BJP leader.

Hundreds of BJD cadres, especially members of the women’s wing, hit the street and burnt the effigy of Mr. Mishra.

“The post of Leader of the Opposition is a dignified post. The way Mr. Mishra attacked an on-duty police inspector should be condemned in the strongest possible words. He is involved in 14 criminal cases, including charges of murder,” said Sulochana Das, Mayor of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and BJD leader, here.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Many BJD workers rushed to the Circuit House, the government guest house, Sambalpur, anticipating the presence of Mr. Mishra. They shouted that Mr. Mishra lost his moral right to continue in the position of Leader of the Opposition.

On Wednesday, he was booked on charges of assaulting a woman inspector. The incident had taken place when Mr. Mishra was leading the party’s agitation on the issue of the deteriorating law and order situation in front of the office of Sambalpur District Collector.

In a video clip that captured the incident, the BJP leader was seen holding the face of Anita Pradhan, Inspector-in-charge of the Dhanupali police station, tightly and giving her a push.

“I received information that our women cadres were manhandled and shoved. When I tried to intervene in the matter, the woman police official stepped on my foot and pushed me angrily. Subsequently, I inquired about the police officer,” said Mr. Mishra after the incident.

Derogatory remarks

“He [Mr. Mishra] hurled derogatory personal remarks that I am corrupt and involved in cow trading. When I protested, Mr. Mishra tried slapping me and held my face by hand,” said Ms. Pradhan. Both the police inspector and the BJP lodged complaints against each other.

The Leader of the Opposition was booked under Sections 353, 354, 332 and 500 of the IPC.

Responding to the BJD’s agitation across the State, Mr. Mishra said there was a conspiracy being hatched against him, and the ruling party did not want him to continue in the post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Orissa

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US